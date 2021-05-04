UrduPoint.com
PU Extends Date For Associate Degree Online Admission

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 05:30 PM

PU extends date for associate degree online admission

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :The Punjab University (PU) Department of Examinations has extended the last date for receipt of online admission forms and submission of fee for the Associate Degree Science/ Arts Part-I, II Annual Examination 2021.

According to details, the last date for receipt of online admission forms with double fee for the said exam is extended till May 31, 2021.

The Punjab University portal will be opened for 15 days for the relevant students with single fee after the declaration of result of Associate Degree Arts/ Science Part-I & Part-II Annual Examination 2020.

Details are available at PU website www.pu.edu.pk.

More Stories From Pakistan

