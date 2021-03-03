UrduPoint.com
PU Extends Date For Online Admission Of Associate Degree

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 06:00 PM

PU extends date for online admission of associate degree

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab University (PU) Department of Examinations has extended the last date for receipt of online admission forms and fee for the Associate Degree Science/Arts Part-I, II annual examination 2021.

According to a PU Spokesman, the last date for receipt of online admission forms with double feeand fine for the Associate Degree Science/Arts Part-1 & Part-II Annual Examination 2021 for regular/late college/private/improve division and special categories (MBBS, BDS, Pharm-D, General Nursing,Fazil, Wafaqul Madaris and additional subjects) candidates is March 5, 2021.

