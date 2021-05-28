PU extends date for online Masters admission forms

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Punjab University Department of Examinations has extended the date of online submission of admission forms & fee for MA/MSc Part-I & Part-II annual examination 2021.

According to PU spokesman, the last date for receipt of online admission forms and fee for MA/MSc Part-I & Part-II annual examination 2021 for regular/late college/private and improve division candidates is June 10, 2021 with single fee while the forms can be submitted with double fee from 11-6-2021 to 15-6-2021.

The candidates having last chance of supplementary examination 2020 are eligible to appear in annual examination 2021, in lieu of supplementary examination 2020 (not conducted due to Covid-19). Details are available at PU website www.pu.edu.pk.