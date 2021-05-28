UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PU Extends Date For Online Masters Admission Forms

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 07:05 PM

PU extends date for online Masters admission forms

Punjab University Department of Examinations has extended the date of online submission of admission forms & fee for MA/MSc Part-I & Part-II annual examination 2021.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Punjab University Department of Examinations has extended the date of online submission of admission forms & fee for MA/MSc Part-I & Part-II annual examination 2021.

According to PU spokesman, the last date for receipt of online admission forms and fee for MA/MSc Part-I & Part-II annual examination 2021 for regular/late college/private and improve division candidates is June 10, 2021 with single fee while the forms can be submitted with double fee from 11-6-2021 to 15-6-2021.

The candidates having last chance of supplementary examination 2020 are eligible to appear in annual examination 2021, in lieu of supplementary examination 2020 (not conducted due to Covid-19). Details are available at PU website www.pu.edu.pk.

Related Topics

Punjab June 2020 From

Recent Stories

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates (part 2) ..

43 seconds ago

SECP Approves Framework for Direct Listing of Comp ..

44 seconds ago

32kg hashish recovered, one arrested

46 seconds ago

Need stressed to continue measures against COVID-1 ..

47 seconds ago

APCC approves Rs 900 bn federal PSDP outlay, sets ..

49 seconds ago

Tourism set to flourish as GB assigned to handle m ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.