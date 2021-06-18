UrduPoint.com
PU Extends LLB Admission Date

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 05:15 PM

PU extends LLB admission date

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :The Punjab University extended last date of online submission of admission forms and feefor the LLB (5 years) Part-I, II, III, IV & V annual examination 2021 and LLB (3 years) Part-I, II & III annual examination 2021.

According to the PU spokesman , the last date for receipt of online admission forms and fee of exams for regular and late college candidates is June 30, 2021 with single fee. Details are available at PU website www.pu.edu.pk.

