PU extends LLB admission date

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :The Punjab University (PU) has extended the last date for submission of admission form and fee for the LLB (3 years) Part-I, II & III annual examination 2021 and LLB (5 years) Part-I, II, III, IV & V annual examination 2021.

According to the spokesperson, the last date for receipt of online admission forms and fee for regular and late college candidates is July 30 with single fee while the forms can be submitted with double fee from 31-7-2021to 7-8-2021.

Details are available at PU website www.pu.edu.pk.