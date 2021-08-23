PU extends MA/MSc admission date

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :The Punjab University (PU) Department of Examinations has extended the last for submission of admission forms and fee for MA/MSc Part-I & Part-II Annual Examination 2021.

According to the PU spokesman, the last date for receipt of online admission forms and fee for MA/MSc Part-I & Part-II annual examination 2021 of regular, late college, private and improve division candidates is August 31, 2021 with double fee.

Details are available at www.pu.edu.pk.