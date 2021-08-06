PU extends MA/MSc online admission date

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :The Punjab University has extended the last for submission of admission forms and fee for the MA/MSc Part-I & Part-II annual examination 2021.

According to the PU spokesman , last date for receipt of online admission forms and fee for MA/MSc Part-I & Part-II annual examination 2021 of regular, late college, private and improve division candidates is August 20, 2021 with single fee while the forms can be submitted with double fee from August 21 to 27, 2021.

Details are available at www.pu.edu.pk.