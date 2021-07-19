PU extends online admission date

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab University Department of Examinations has extended the last for submissions of admission forms and fee for MA/MSc Part-I & Part-II annual examination 2021 and Associate Degree Commerce Part-I & Part-II annual examination 2021.

According to the spokesman, last date for receipt of online admission forms and fee for MA/MSc Part-I & Part-II annual examination 2021 of regular, late college, private and division improving candidates is August 7, 2021 with single fee. The forms of Associate Degree Commerce Part-I & Part-II can be submitted with double fee till July 30,Details are available at www.pu.edu.pk.