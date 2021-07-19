UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PU Extends Online Admission Date

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 11:40 PM

PU extends online admission date

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab University Department of Examinations has extended the last for submissions of admission forms and fee for MA/MSc Part-I & Part-II annual examination 2021 and Associate Degree Commerce Part-I & Part-II annual examination 2021.

According to the spokesman, last date for receipt of online admission forms and fee for MA/MSc Part-I & Part-II annual examination 2021 of regular, late college, private and division improving candidates is August 7, 2021 with single fee. The forms of Associate Degree Commerce Part-I & Part-II can be submitted with double fee till July 30,Details are available at www.pu.edu.pk.

Related Topics

Punjab July August Commerce

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler sends Eid Al Adha greetings to UAE l ..

29 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler sends Eid Al Adha greetings to UAE ..

29 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid ..

30 minutes ago

Tahnoun bin Mohammed congratulates UAE Leaders on ..

30 minutes ago

Hazza bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid A ..

30 minutes ago

Sultan bin Khalifa congratulates UAE Leaders on Ei ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.