PU Faculty Member Honored
Sumaira FH Published November 19, 2024 | 04:41 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) The commission Director, USAID in Pakistan, awarded a shield of excellence to Punjab University Prof Dr Abdul Qayyum Chaudhry in recognition of his educational services as a distinguished educationist.
This award was presented to Dr Abdul Qayyum Chaudhry, presently serving as Director Institute of education and Research, University of the Punjab, at a ceremony of the 77th celebrations of Pak-US collaborations in Islamabad.
