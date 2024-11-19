PU faculty member honored

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) The commission Director, USAID in Pakistan, awarded a shield of excellence to Punjab University Prof Dr Abdul Qayyum Chaudhry in recognition of his educational services as a distinguished educationist.

This award was presented to Dr Abdul Qayyum Chaudhry, presently serving as Director Institute of education and Research, University of the Punjab, at a ceremony of the 77th celebrations of Pak-US collaborations in Islamabad.