PU Faculty Member Honoured

Fri 25th June 2021 | 08:04 PM

PU faculty member honoured

Collaborative Research Centre, University of Bremen, Germany has published research work of Department of Social Work's Chairperson Prof Dr Syeda Mahnaz Hassan on "Pakistan's Social Policy Response to Covid-19"

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Collaborative Research Centre, University of Bremen, Germany has published research work of Department of Social Work's Chairperson Prof Dr Syeda Mahnaz Hassan on "Pakistan's Social Policy Response to Covid-19".

This report has also been uploaded on the Social Science Open Access Repository (SSOAR) by Collaborative Research Centre, University of Bremen, amongst the eminent researchers of the world. The CRC acknowledged the extensive research work of Prof Mahnaz in expanding the realm of human knowledge through her groundbreaking research about social protection, social welfare services and poverty reduction in Pakistan.

The Collaborative Research Centre (CRC) 1342 "Global Dynamics of Social Policy" is an association of eight research institutions at the University of Bremen, funded by the German Research Foundation.

