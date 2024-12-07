Open Menu

PU Film, Broadcasting Academician Meets Punjab CM

Muhammad Irfan Published December 07, 2024 | 08:50 PM

PU Film, Broadcasting academician meets Punjab CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) Chairperson of the Film and Broadcasting Department, Dr. Lubna Zaheer, called on Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, here on Saturday.

During the discussion, important academic issues, along with other significant matters, were deliberated upon.

Dr Lubna Zaheer appreciated various schemes being launched in Punjab.

The chief minister shared her academic vision that the government would soon distribute the latest laptops among students. She also revealed plans to launch a loan scheme for students, offering loans of up to Rs10 million and enabling them to start their businesses and achieve financial independence.

Related Topics

Loan Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Film And Movies Punjab Independence Government Million

Recent Stories

Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay f ..

Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14

53 minutes ago
 All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a fi ..

All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film

2 hours ago
 PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan ..

PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10

2 hours ago
 Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldie ..

Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..

2 hours ago
 JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

3 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postp ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed

4 hours ago
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanau ..

Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah

5 hours ago
 PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dro ..

PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc

5 hours ago
 Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote ..

Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses

5 hours ago
 MDCAT test due in Sindh tomorrow

MDCAT test due in Sindh tomorrow

8 hours ago
 Weather update: Rain predicted in various parts of ..

Weather update: Rain predicted in various parts of country from today

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 December 2024

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan