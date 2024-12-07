PU Film, Broadcasting Academician Meets Punjab CM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) Chairperson of the Film and Broadcasting Department, Dr. Lubna Zaheer, called on Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, here on Saturday.
During the discussion, important academic issues, along with other significant matters, were deliberated upon.
Dr Lubna Zaheer appreciated various schemes being launched in Punjab.
The chief minister shared her academic vision that the government would soon distribute the latest laptops among students. She also revealed plans to launch a loan scheme for students, offering loans of up to Rs10 million and enabling them to start their businesses and achieve financial independence.
