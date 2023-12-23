PU food festival concludes

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2023) Punjab University (PU) organized cycling, football, cricket and tug-of-war competitions for children on the second day of the Family Food Festival at Club’s Lawn here on Saturday.

According to a spokesperson for the university, stalls of various items of food, drinks and garments were set up in the festival.

On the second day, Dean Faculty of Economics, business and Administrative Sciences Prof Dr Mumtaz Anwar Chaudhry, Chairman Club Committee Dr Munawar Iqbal, teachers’ families and children were present. In his address, Dr Munawar Iqbal said that the aim of the festival was to provide the best entertainment environment to teachers and their families. He said that the family food festival provided an opportunity to teachers' families and children to get together.