PU for bridging gap between science and engineering

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhtar has urged the need for closer collaboration between science and engineering departments of universities in order to overcome challenges faced by the country in the fields of science and technology.

Addressing the inaugural of international symposium on "Advanced Energy Storage Materials" organized by PU Department of Physics at Al Raazi Hall here on Tuesday, he said PU would establish Centre for Advanced Materials to bridge gap between science and engineering.

Dr Tim Patrick Fellinger from Germany, Dean Faculty of Science Dr Muhammad Sharif, Chairman Department of Physics Prof Dr Mahmood-ul-Hassan, faculty members, research scholars and a large number of students were present.

Prof Niaz Ahmad said, "Nobody can work in isolation and we must prepare to cope with the challenges being faced by the world." He said nano-materials had reduced the size of materials manifold, adding such conferences were indicators of the volume of research and provided an opportunity to network researchers in their relevant fields and interact with each other.

He said students must see what was being done in their fields at advanced level. Dr Mahmood-ul-Hassan said that the symposia had been organized on advances in various topics of theoretical and applied physics.

He said that it would also cover topics on electrode materials for batteries and super capacitors and focus on the computational materials for energy storage. He said that the symposium had served as platform for students to exchange knowledge and experiences with each other.

Addressing the conference, Dr Fellinger said that there was no doubt that the humanity was benefiting from various materials, however, the materials were contaminating environment too.

He said Pakistan had abundance of sunlight and there was need to have good storage devices to capture solar energy in Pakistan.

He said, "We want generate energy through cheap means without risking environment of our planet."