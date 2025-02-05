PU Gets Rs 5.5m Grant For Women Boxing Talent Hunt
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) The Punjab University has acquired Rs. 5.5 million grant for organising Prime Minister Youth Program’s Women Boxing Talent Hunt, to be conducted by the university across Punjab including cities of Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Lahore, Sialkot, Multan/Bahawalpur.
PU Director sports Dr Muhammad Shabbir Sarwar said that with the support and patronage of Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ali, the Sports Department would continue to play its positive role. He thanked Higher education Commission Chairman Dr Mukhtar Ahmad, Executive Director Dr Ziaul Qayyum, Director Sports Javed Memon and PU VC Dr Muhammad Ali.
