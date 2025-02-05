Open Menu

PU Gets Rs 5.5m Grant For Women Boxing Talent Hunt

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 05, 2025 | 06:40 PM

PU gets Rs 5.5m grant for women boxing talent hunt

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) The Punjab University has acquired Rs. 5.5 million grant for organising Prime Minister Youth Program’s Women Boxing Talent Hunt, to be conducted by the university across Punjab including cities of Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Lahore, Sialkot, Multan/Bahawalpur.

PU Director sports Dr Muhammad Shabbir Sarwar said that with the support and patronage of Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ali, the Sports Department would continue to play its positive role. He thanked Higher education Commission Chairman Dr Mukhtar Ahmad, Executive Director Dr Ziaul Qayyum, Director Sports Javed Memon and PU VC Dr Muhammad Ali.

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of 25th cohort of Rashid bin Sae ..

60 minutes ago
 EU court dismisses Poland's complaints over EU fin ..

EU court dismisses Poland's complaints over EU fines

2 hours ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Democratic Republic of Tim ..

2 hours ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Republic of Turkiye

2 hours ago
 UAE's foreign trade hit all-time-high of AED3 tril ..

UAE's foreign trade hit all-time-high of AED3 trillion by end of 2024: Mohammed ..

3 hours ago
 New Zealand cricket team arrives in Pakistan for T ..

New Zealand cricket team arrives in Pakistan for Tri-nation series

3 hours ago
Cultural Foundation kicks off 2025 with diverse ac ..

Cultural Foundation kicks off 2025 with diverse activities

3 hours ago
 Prince Karim Aga Khan of Ismaili Community passes ..

Prince Karim Aga Khan of Ismaili Community passes away in Lisbon

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Consultative Council committee continues s ..

Sharjah Consultative Council committee continues supporting emirate's comprehens ..

4 hours ago
 Emirates Global Aluminium joins Dubai Future Forum ..

Emirates Global Aluminium joins Dubai Future Forum’s network of sponsors

4 hours ago
 UAE Team ADQ partners with Analog to accelerate hu ..

UAE Team ADQ partners with Analog to accelerate human performance through AI

4 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed attends Zayed Award for Human F ..

Abdullah bin Zayed attends Zayed Award for Human Fraternity ceremony

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan