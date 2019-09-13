PU gets third position in Pakistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :Achieving another mark of excellence, the Punjab University for the first time has got third position in Pakistan in the recent ranking of universities issued by Times Higher education, a prestigious institution to rank universities worldwide.

According to the detail, Punjab University has got this ranking among the top 800 to 1000 universities in the world.

PU Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed has appreciated the efforts of PU Ranking Committee Chairman Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood for improvement in university's national and international ranking.