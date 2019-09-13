UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PU Gets Third Position In Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 12:00 AM

PU gets third position in Pakistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :Achieving another mark of excellence, the Punjab University for the first time has got third position in Pakistan in the recent ranking of universities issued by Times Higher education, a prestigious institution to rank universities worldwide.

According to the detail, Punjab University has got this ranking among the top 800 to 1000 universities in the world.

PU Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed has appreciated the efforts of PU Ranking Committee Chairman Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood for improvement in university's national and international ranking.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Education Punjab Top

Recent Stories

Publication of videos on crime-busting operations ..

32 minutes ago

NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility

1 hour ago

Number of public benefits associations in UAE incr ..

1 hour ago

Dubai businesses upbeat on new export markets and ..

1 hour ago

Emirati astronauts raise UAE flag in Baikonur befo ..

1 hour ago

Zaki Nusseibeh holds interactive dialogues with ne ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.