UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PU Gives Students 20pc Fee Concession

Sumaira FH 13 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 05:20 PM

PU gives students 20pc fee concession

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :The Punjab University (PU) administration has given 20 per cent concession in total fee of the students, who are taking online classes due to pandemic.

In this regard, PU Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed chaired a meeting of deans at his office on Tuesday.

The meeting decided that hostels would be got vacated from May 5; however, international students would stay in hostels while observing the corona-related standard operating procedures (SOPs), as prescribed by the National Command Operation Centre (NCOC).

More Stories From Pakistan

