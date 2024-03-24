PU HCBF Gets Approval Of 5 New Degree Programmes
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 24, 2024 | 03:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Punjab University Hailey College of Banking and Finance (HCBF) achieved a milestone of receiving approval for five new degree programmes at undergraduate and master’s level in its board of Studies meeting including BS Islamic Banking & Finance, MS Islamic Banking & Finance, MS Public Finance & Policy, MS business Analytics and MS Sustainability Management.
The college is now all set to proceed further with its Board of Faculty and Academic Council meeting and soon introduce these globally recognized degree programs for generations to benefit and prosper from.
In this milestone, HCBF Principal Dr Ahmed Muneeb Mehta said that the college is already a niche platform in Pakistan with highly skilled faculty offering undergraduate, masters and PhD programs in Business Management at 1/3rd of the prices that private universities charge in Pakistan.
He said that the college aims to offer these new degree programs at an affordable market price with more quality recognition than its counterparts in the public or private sector to facilitate the masses and contribute towards the university’s vision as well as the wellbeing of beloved Pakistan. In this BoS meeting HCBF also received approval for its first ever college vision statement, college mission statement and college objectives.
