PU HCBF organises conference on banking, insurance

Punjab University Hailey College of Banking & Finance (HCBF) organised the 8th International Conference on Banking, Insurance & Business Management (CBIBM-23), here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) Punjab University Hailey College of Banking & Finance (HCBF) organised the 8th International Conference on Banking, Insurance & business Management (CBIBM-23), here on Thursday.

Chairman Punjab Higher education Commission Prof Dr. Shahid Munir, PU Acting Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Abdullah Khan Durrani, Dean Faculty of Commerce Prof Dr. Mubbsher Munawar Khan, HCBF Principal Dr. Ahmed Muneeb Mehta, educationists, researchers, faculty members and a large number of students were present.

In his address, Dr. Shahid Munir appreciated the efforts of Dr. Ahmed Muneeb Mehta and his team for organising the conference. He said that organising such events was important to promote the culture of research in the country. He emphasised research work in universities according to the requirements of modern times.

Prof Dr. Abdullah Khan Durrani said that the students of PU HCBF could play a role in improvement of country's economy. He said that such conferences give young scholars an opportunity to learn from the ideas and experiences of experts.

Principal HCBF Dr. Ahmed Muneeb Mehta welcomed the participants and highlighted the importance of research papers. He said that the purpose of organising the conference was to highlight awareness for research among young students. He informed the participants about the newly started programmes and new academic block in the college. He appreciated the hard work of his teachers, staff and students’ day and night for organising the conference.