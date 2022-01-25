UrduPoint.com

PU HCBF Organizes 7th Convocation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab University Hailey College of Banking & Finance (HCBF) organized its 7th convocation at a local hotel, on Tuesday.

PU Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, Dean Faculty of Commerce Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ahmed Bowra, Principal HCBF Prof Dr Mubasher Munawar Khan, PU Registrar & Controller of Examinations Muhammad Rauf Nawaz, faculty members and a large number of students were present on the occasion.

Dr Saleem Mazher awarded shields to position holder students including Noor Fatima, Tooba Saleem, Sunaina, Nimra Naeem, Alvina Abdul Malik, Mahnoor Tahir, Faiza Iqbal, Tahmina Saleem, Isma Nizam, Syeda Ambreen Zahra Kazmi, Kiran Khalid, Saniya Mahmood, Kiran Amin, Palwisha Amir, Hafsa Hassan, Jaweria Yaqub, Amber Sabir and Habiba Zulfiqar.

In his address, he highlighted the importance of start-ups, self-employment and advised the students to have their own business instead of relying only on job-oriented career.

Dr Zulfiqar Ahmed expressed his gratitude to Principal HCBF and management. He also congratulated the graduating students. He acknowledged the academic and professional capabilities of Dr Mubasher and appreciated his meritorious services for faculty of commerce. He notably praised the business ethics, practices and vision of Munawar Khan (Late), father of Principal HCBF. He complimented him as a great philanthropist and appreciated his services towards business community of Lahore.

Dr Mubasher Munawar Khan welcomed the participants and said that as many as 398 degrees were conferred on the graduate and post graduate students of MBA Banking & Finance, Insurance & Risk Management, MBA-(MS) Banking & Finance and Insurance and Risk Management.

