PU HCBF To Organise Graduation Ceremony On Saturday
Sumaira FH Published September 27, 2024 | 09:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Punjab University Hailey College of Banking & Finance (HCBF) will organise its 13th graduation ceremony on Saturday at 10:30am at Pearl Continental Hotel’ Grand Ball Room, Hall (A).
Provincial Minister for education Rana Sikander Hayat Khan, PU VC Prof Dr Muhammad Ali and others will participate in the ceremony.
