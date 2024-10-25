PU hold seminar on UPG Flagship Sustainability Leadership Programme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) The Punjab University (PU) Hailey College of Commerce (HCC) organised a seminar on the ‘United People’s Global (UPG) Flagship Sustainability Leadership Programme’.

This programme offers an exceptional opportunity to earn a fully funded visit to the USA. The aim of UPG was to encourage and to enable people to make the world a better place.

The seminar was an outcome of coordination between the Director Hailey International Office, Dr Sadia Farooq and President of the United People Global, Yemi Babington.

The event was held under the supervision of the Director International Office, with the support of student volunteers and coordinators Arooba Sumair and Seerat Fatima.

The seminar was met with enthusiasm, as many students found the programme to be highly encouraging and helpful, inspiring them to explore global sustainability initiatives.