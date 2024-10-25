PU Hold Seminar On UPG Flagship Sustainability Leadership Programme
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 25, 2024 | 05:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) The Punjab University (PU) Hailey College of Commerce (HCC) organised a seminar on the ‘United People’s Global (UPG) Flagship Sustainability Leadership Programme’.
This programme offers an exceptional opportunity to earn a fully funded visit to the USA. The aim of UPG was to encourage and to enable people to make the world a better place.
The seminar was an outcome of coordination between the Director Hailey International Office, Dr Sadia Farooq and President of the United People Global, Yemi Babington.
The event was held under the supervision of the Director International Office, with the support of student volunteers and coordinators Arooba Sumair and Seerat Fatima.
The seminar was met with enthusiasm, as many students found the programme to be highly encouraging and helpful, inspiring them to explore global sustainability initiatives.
Recent Stories
Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2024-25 begins tomorrow
Saud Shakeel scores century as Pakistan, England continue third Test
Pakistan, South Africa agree to further enhance cooperation in trade, commerce
Fully-Featured TECNO’S SPARK 30 Pro, Transformer Edition – Available Now!
Pakistan make 151 for five on second day of third Test against England
PSX hits historic milestone as 100 Index surpasses 90,000
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 October 2024
Mozambique's next president Daniel Chapo, new to national politics
UN chief underscores BRICS' role in boosting global cooperation; urges steps for ..
Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Minister
UN stresses immediate action to close huge emissions gap to preserve 1.5°C targ ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two Afghans arrested for tearing up Pakistani passport in Abbottabad48 seconds ago
-
PITB chief discusses integration of e-FOAS with S&GAD secretary50 seconds ago
-
World Day of Climate Action celebrated at IUB1 minute ago
-
UoS holds solidarity walk for oppressed Kashmiris1 minute ago
-
Federal government appoints focal persons for power companies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa1 minute ago
-
Dera police arrest leader of 12-member gang involved in robberies on CPEC2 minutes ago
-
Man booked for strangling wife11 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemns terrorist attack on FC checkpoint in DI Khan11 minutes ago
-
571 fish farms operational in Sargodha11 minutes ago
-
Preparations for AI, technological advancement expo in full swing11 minutes ago
-
NCA organises exhibition on Kashmiris' plight12 minutes ago
-
Rs. 23.5m paid to complainants on In-charge Federal Ombudsman's office22 minutes ago