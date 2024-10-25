Open Menu

PU Hold Seminar On UPG Flagship Sustainability Leadership Programme

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 25, 2024 | 05:30 PM

PU hold seminar on UPG Flagship Sustainability Leadership Programme

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) The Punjab University (PU) Hailey College of Commerce (HCC) organised a seminar on the ‘United People’s Global (UPG) Flagship Sustainability Leadership Programme’.

This programme offers an exceptional opportunity to earn a fully funded visit to the USA. The aim of UPG was to encourage and to enable people to make the world a better place.

The seminar was an outcome of coordination between the Director Hailey International Office, Dr Sadia Farooq and President of the United People Global, Yemi Babington.

The event was held under the supervision of the Director International Office, with the support of student volunteers and coordinators Arooba Sumair and Seerat Fatima.

The seminar was met with enthusiasm, as many students found the programme to be highly encouraging and helpful, inspiring them to explore global sustainability initiatives.

Related Topics

USA World Punjab Student Visit Commerce Event

Recent Stories

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2024-25 begins tomorrow

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2024-25 begins tomorrow

2 hours ago
 Saud Shakeel scores century as Pakistan, England c ..

Saud Shakeel scores century as Pakistan, England continue third Test

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, South Africa agree to further enhance co ..

Pakistan, South Africa agree to further enhance cooperation in trade, commerce

3 hours ago
 Fully-Featured TECNO’S SPARK 30 Pro, Transformer ..

Fully-Featured TECNO’S SPARK 30 Pro, Transformer Edition – Available Now!

3 hours ago
 Pakistan make 151 for five on second day of third ..

Pakistan make 151 for five on second day of third Test against England

6 hours ago
 PSX hits historic milestone as 100 Index surpasses ..

PSX hits historic milestone as 100 Index surpasses 90,000

6 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 October 2024

9 hours ago
 Mozambique's next president Daniel Chapo, new to n ..

Mozambique's next president Daniel Chapo, new to national politics

18 hours ago
 UN chief underscores BRICS' role in boosting globa ..

UN chief underscores BRICS' role in boosting global cooperation; urges steps for ..

18 hours ago
 Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice t ..

Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Minister

18 hours ago
 UN stresses immediate action to close huge emissio ..

UN stresses immediate action to close huge emissions gap to preserve 1.5°C targ ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan