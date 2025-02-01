Open Menu

PU Holds Annual Sports, Family Festival

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2025 | 05:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Punjab University Officers Welfare Association (PUOWA) organized an annual sports and family festival at Hailey College of Commerce ground, here on Saturday. PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ali, Principal HCC Prof Dr Hafiz Zafar Ahmed, Registrar Dr Ahmad islam, Director Sports Dr Muhammad Shabbir Sarwar, President PUOWA Dr Toqeer Ali, General Secretary Rana Muzaffar Ali, festival sports coordinator Malik Sarfraz Khalid and other administrative officers were present.

In the event, cricket, tug-of-war and athletics competitions were held among the officers. The teams of Registrar Tiger, Old Campus Thunder, Controller Badshah and IT Eagle participated in the cricket competitions.

In his address, PU VC Dr Muhammad Ali said that sports are essential for physical health. He said that participation in such activities increases the ability to work.

PUOWA President Dr Toqeer Ali said that the university officers work hard day and night while the sports festival gives them an opportunity to have fun. He thanked the VC and others to participate in the event. Officers’ families and children also participated in the festival. food and drink stalls were also set up on this occasion. A tug of war competition among the children was also held in the festival.

Meanwhile, PU’s Examinations Department has extended the last date for receipt admission forms and fee for regular, late college, private, improve division, additional subjects and special categories candidates of Associate Degree Arts/Science/Commerce Part-I and II annual examination 2025. According to details, now the last date of submission of admission forms for said exams with single fee is 14-02-2025. Details are available at www.pu.edu.pk.

