PU Holds Annual Sports, Family Festival
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2025 | 05:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Punjab University Officers Welfare Association (PUOWA) organized an annual sports and family festival at Hailey College of Commerce ground, here on Saturday. PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ali, Principal HCC Prof Dr Hafiz Zafar Ahmed, Registrar Dr Ahmad islam, Director Sports Dr Muhammad Shabbir Sarwar, President PUOWA Dr Toqeer Ali, General Secretary Rana Muzaffar Ali, festival sports coordinator Malik Sarfraz Khalid and other administrative officers were present.
In the event, cricket, tug-of-war and athletics competitions were held among the officers. The teams of Registrar Tiger, Old Campus Thunder, Controller Badshah and IT Eagle participated in the cricket competitions.
In his address, PU VC Dr Muhammad Ali said that sports are essential for physical health. He said that participation in such activities increases the ability to work.
PUOWA President Dr Toqeer Ali said that the university officers work hard day and night while the sports festival gives them an opportunity to have fun. He thanked the VC and others to participate in the event. Officers’ families and children also participated in the festival. food and drink stalls were also set up on this occasion. A tug of war competition among the children was also held in the festival.
Meanwhile, PU’s Examinations Department has extended the last date for receipt admission forms and fee for regular, late college, private, improve division, additional subjects and special categories candidates of Associate Degree Arts/Science/Commerce Part-I and II annual examination 2025. According to details, now the last date of submission of admission forms for said exams with single fee is 14-02-2025. Details are available at www.pu.edu.pk.
Recent Stories
UAE supplies Japan with 45.6% of oil imports in December 2024
27 teams qualify for Battle of Community at DUBAI GAMES 2025
Israel releases 183 Palestinian prisoners in fourth swap deal batch
UAE mega projects, sustainability boost bonds, sukuk issuances
Arab Women key partners in development: Arab Parliament President
Muslim Council of Elders participates in New Delhi World Book Fair 2025
Belgian parties reach agreement to form new government
Abu Dhabi records AED10.6 billion in real estate transactions in January
MoHAP launches unified national platform for health licences
UAE Ambassador presents credentials to King of Netherlands
5th Sharjah Award for Arabic Poetry Criticism launches its title
SCC’s committee discusses development of health sector
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Motorway police seize drugs, weapons7 minutes ago
-
PU holds annual sports, family festival7 minutes ago
-
PM appreciates security forces for successful operation in Harnai7 minutes ago
-
Governor Sindh visits Ethiopian Embassy tourism pavilion at PTM 202517 minutes ago
-
Currency smuggling attempt foiled at Multan Airport17 minutes ago
-
Four injured as Hiace van skids the road in Galyat17 minutes ago
-
Smart cleanliness plan implemented in Multan17 minutes ago
-
Four-member dacoit gang smashed17 minutes ago
-
Dera Police foil drug smuggling bid, recover over 17kg hashish17 minutes ago
-
Khorasan Razavi Governor General meets Punjab Governor17 minutes ago
-
'Higher education and specialization vital for nurses'17 minutes ago
-
Patwari among three arrested for fake land transfer in Swabi17 minutes ago