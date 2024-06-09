Open Menu

PU Holds Entrance Test For Undergrad Programs

Muhammad Irfan Published June 09, 2024 | 07:20 PM

PU holds entrance test for undergrad programs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) Punjab University on Sunday organized its entry test for admissions to undergraduate programs.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Khalid Mahmood and Chairman Test Committee Prof. Dr. Mumtaz Anwar Chaudhry visited examination centers. Talking to the media on this occasion, Dr. Mahmood said that more than 40,000 students had registered themselves for the entrance test. He said that examination centers were established for the entrance test in 18 important cities of the country. He said that examination centers have been established in Karachi, Quetta, Peshawar, Gilgit, Skardu, Dera Ismail Khan and other important cities.

He said that 130 examination centers were established across Pakistan while entrance tests were being conducted in 86 examination centers in Lahore. He said that 7 types of entry tests are being conducted for admissions to various graduate programs. He said that 25 percent marks for undergraduate admissions were reserved for the entry test. He said that guidance camps were set up for students in New Campus and Old Campus and a shuttle bus service was provided. He said that arrangements were also made for parents of the students. He said that the result of the test will be announced on June 26, 2024.

