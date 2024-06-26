Open Menu

PU Holds Seminar On Intellectual Property Rights

Muhammad Irfan Published June 26, 2024 | 05:50 PM

PU holds seminar on intellectual property rights

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) The Punjab University's Office of Research Innovation and Commercialisation (ORIC) Wednesday organised a seminar about intellectual property rights for researchers with a special focus on the United States patent filing process.

Dr Waseem Haider from University of Central Michigan, USA, Prof Dr Gul Hameed Awan, Director Institute of Metallurgy and Materials Engineering Prof Dr Mohsin Ali Raza, Acting Director ORIC Prof Dr Aqil Inam, Deputy Directors Dr Khalid Mehmood, Dr Muhmmad Irfan, researchers, faculty members, industry professionals and students were present.

Dr Waseem shed light on basics of patent law, the application process, common pitfalls and strategies for successful patent filing. The seminar had equipped the participants with the knowledge and tools necessary to protect their inventions and ideas on an international scale.

Related Topics

USA Punjab United States From Industry

Recent Stories

Babar, Rizwan slip one spot each in ICC T20 Battin ..

Babar, Rizwan slip one spot each in ICC T20 Batting rankings

3 hours ago
 Technology is trending towards sustainability, and ..

Technology is trending towards sustainability, and TECNO Pakistan is leading the ..

3 hours ago
 Indian funding TTP, BLA for terrorism inside Pakis ..

Indian funding TTP, BLA for terrorism inside Pakistan: Balochistan Home Minister

3 hours ago
 realme Announces the Launch of realme 12 and realm ..

Realme Announces the Launch of realme 12 and realme 12+ 5G in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 IHC orders removal of Zartaj Gul’s name from ECL

IHC orders removal of Zartaj Gul’s name from ECL

5 hours ago
 Women's camp for Asia Cup starts in Karachi

Women's camp for Asia Cup starts in Karachi

5 hours ago
FIFA uses Arif Lohar’s song “Aa” to mark bir ..

FIFA uses Arif Lohar’s song “Aa” to mark birth of Lionel Messi

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 June 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 June 2024

9 hours ago
 Tarana at UN: Spotlight on Women’s suffering in ..

Tarana at UN: Spotlight on Women’s suffering in Kashmir conflict

20 hours ago
 Weather update: Pakistan to witness decrease in he ..

Weather update: Pakistan to witness decrease in heatwave

20 hours ago
 Punjab cabinet approves landmark Sikh Marriage rul ..

Punjab cabinet approves landmark Sikh Marriage rules, major policy initiatives

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan