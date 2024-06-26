PU Holds Seminar On Intellectual Property Rights
Muhammad Irfan Published June 26, 2024 | 05:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) The Punjab University's Office of Research Innovation and Commercialisation (ORIC) Wednesday organised a seminar about intellectual property rights for researchers with a special focus on the United States patent filing process.
Dr Waseem Haider from University of Central Michigan, USA, Prof Dr Gul Hameed Awan, Director Institute of Metallurgy and Materials Engineering Prof Dr Mohsin Ali Raza, Acting Director ORIC Prof Dr Aqil Inam, Deputy Directors Dr Khalid Mehmood, Dr Muhmmad Irfan, researchers, faculty members, industry professionals and students were present.
Dr Waseem shed light on basics of patent law, the application process, common pitfalls and strategies for successful patent filing. The seminar had equipped the participants with the knowledge and tools necessary to protect their inventions and ideas on an international scale.
