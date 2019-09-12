UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PU Holds Seminar On Kashmir

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 09:10 PM

PU holds seminar on Kashmir

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :A seminar on the Kashmir issue was organised by the Punjab University in collaboration with Jammu Kashmir Solidarity Movement Organization here on Thursday.

Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed, Chairperson Jammu Kashmir Solidarity Movement Organization Uzma Gull, General (r) Ghulam Mustafa, Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, Dean Faculty of Arts and Humanities Prof Dr Iqbal Chawla, Bishop Abraham Denial, Sardar Akaash Singh, senior faculty members and a large number of students were also present.

Addressing the seminar, the speakers said the international community must not remain silent over the Kashmir issue and the world should support the Kashmiris.

