Open Menu

PU Holds Seminar On Marketing Blunders

Muhammad Irfan Published August 17, 2024 | 08:53 PM

PU holds seminar on marketing blunders

The Punjab University (PU) Department of Graphic Design and Postgraduate Research Centre of Creative Arts organized a seminar on ‘Learning from marketing blunders - Sady Wal Tak Sajna’ here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2024) The Punjab University (PU) Department of Graphic Design and Postgraduate Research Centre of Creative Arts organized a seminar on ‘Learning from marketing blunders - Sady Wal Tak Sajna’ here on Saturday.

On this occasion, Chairman Department of Graphic Design Prof Dr Ahmad Bilal, Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications in JazzCash Syed Asad Rizvi, faculty members and students were present.

In his address, Prof Dr Ahmad Bilal said that this seminar is part of a series leading up to the International Conference on Creative Arts (ICCA-24). He said that ICCA-24; 100 Years of Lahore Cinema, is taking place at the Old Campus, to celebrate the century of Lahore cinema, as 1924 was the birth year of cinema. In the previous century cinema was the driving force of every other industry and firstly commercials were also shown on cinema screens, he added.

In an insightful presentation, Syed Asad Rizvi explored the evolving landscape of modern advertising, shedding light on the latest trends and the significant challenges that brands face in today's competitive market. He highlighted both the triumphs and pitfalls of some of the famous campaigns of leading global brands. He showcased how top global brands have succeeded by navigating industry complexities. He also examined critical mistakes that led to the downfall of several prominent brands, offering valuable lessons for advertisers, marketers and business leaders.

Former Principal of the College of Art and Design, Prof Shahnawaz Zaidi, congratulated the Department of Graphic Design for organizing an excellent seminar featuring a top industry practitioner.

Related Topics

Lahore Century Business Punjab Tak Market From Industry Top

Recent Stories

Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Ban ..

Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Bangladesh series

46 minutes ago
 First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan to ..

First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan tonight

51 minutes ago
 Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Ch ..

Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Chance for Peace

56 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2024

1 day ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024

1 day ago
 Punjab Police prioritizes business community's con ..

Punjab Police prioritizes business community's concerns to boost economy; AIG

2 days ago
 CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree

CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree

2 days ago
 IRSA releases 439,500 cusecs water

IRSA releases 439,500 cusecs water

2 days ago
 DPO Rahim Yar Khan holds open court

DPO Rahim Yar Khan holds open court

2 days ago
 AJK gears up for 5-Day polio eradication drive

AJK gears up for 5-Day polio eradication drive

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan