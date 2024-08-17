PU Holds Seminar On Marketing Blunders
Muhammad Irfan Published August 17, 2024 | 08:53 PM
The Punjab University (PU) Department of Graphic Design and Postgraduate Research Centre of Creative Arts organized a seminar on ‘Learning from marketing blunders - Sady Wal Tak Sajna’ here on Saturday
On this occasion, Chairman Department of Graphic Design Prof Dr Ahmad Bilal, Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications in JazzCash Syed Asad Rizvi, faculty members and students were present.
In his address, Prof Dr Ahmad Bilal said that this seminar is part of a series leading up to the International Conference on Creative Arts (ICCA-24). He said that ICCA-24; 100 Years of Lahore Cinema, is taking place at the Old Campus, to celebrate the century of Lahore cinema, as 1924 was the birth year of cinema. In the previous century cinema was the driving force of every other industry and firstly commercials were also shown on cinema screens, he added.
In an insightful presentation, Syed Asad Rizvi explored the evolving landscape of modern advertising, shedding light on the latest trends and the significant challenges that brands face in today's competitive market. He highlighted both the triumphs and pitfalls of some of the famous campaigns of leading global brands. He showcased how top global brands have succeeded by navigating industry complexities. He also examined critical mistakes that led to the downfall of several prominent brands, offering valuable lessons for advertisers, marketers and business leaders.
Former Principal of the College of Art and Design, Prof Shahnawaz Zaidi, congratulated the Department of Graphic Design for organizing an excellent seminar featuring a top industry practitioner.
