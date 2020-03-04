PU holds walk to highlight importance of wildlife

To commemorate the International Wildlife Day, a walk was observed at Peshawar University (PU) attended by large number of students, teachers and university staff on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :To commemorate the International Wildlife Day, a walk was observed at Peshawar University (PU) attended by large number of students, teachers and university staff on Wednesday.

The walk was organized by university administration and attended students and teachers of Geology, Zoology, Botany and Environmental Sciences departments.

The students of Pakistan Forest Institute and officials of Wildlife Department also participated in the walk.

At the occasion an awareness walk was also organized from university premises to Forest Institute. The speakers highlighted the importance of wildlife for human wellbeing and its impact on environmental state.