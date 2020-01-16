PU hosts ceremony in honor of Amjad Islam Amjad

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) ::Punjab University on Wednesday hosted a ceremony in honor of renowned poet, thinker and writer Amjad islam Amjad as he has recently received "Najeeb Fazil Award" by Turkish government.

PU Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad, Amjad Islam Amjad, Pro VC Prof Dr. Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, Dr Mubbsher Munawar Khan, Dr Iqbal Chawla, Dr Zahid Munir Amir, Dr. Muhammad Kamran, Dr Ahmed Bilal, Dr Ziaul Hassan, Dr Umbreen Salah Uddin, heads of various departments, faculty members and a large number of students participated in the event.

Addressing the ceremony, PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmad said that Amjad Islam Amjad had rendered outstanding and exceptional services to all the institutions where he had served. He said that Amjad Islam Amjad through his creations had brought Pakistan to limelight.

He said they were proud of Amjad who was alumni of Punjab University. He also thanked Turkish government for acknowledging the services of Amjad.

Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar said that Amjad was the second poet after Faiz Ahmad Faiz who had been officially acknowledged by a foreign country.

Dr Ahmad Bilal said that Amjad was the best teacher and he taught in an excellent way so that literary creations could reach perfection.

Dr Zahid Munir Amir said that the dramas like Waris written by Amjad left charismatic effects on the audience and people used to ensure their presence at home or before a tv set by avoiding all their activities.

Dr. Muhammad Kamran said that Amjad was the most versatile writer of their age. He said that Amjad had also covered international topics in his poetry.

Dr Ziaul Hasan said that Amjad had introduced Pakistan and urdu to the world through his writings. He said that if one wanted to know what had happened in Pakistan in the last fifty years, one should read his writings.

Addressing the ceremony, Amjad Islam Amjad said that he began his journey from Punjab University and advised the students not to underestimate life and opportunities.

He said that successful people got success due to their continuous efforts.