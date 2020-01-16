UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PU Hosts Ceremony In Honor Of Amjad Islam Amjad

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 12:50 AM

PU hosts ceremony in honor of Amjad Islam Amjad

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) ::Punjab University on Wednesday hosted a ceremony in honor of renowned poet, thinker and writer Amjad islam Amjad as he has recently received "Najeeb Fazil Award" by Turkish government.

PU Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad, Amjad Islam Amjad, Pro VC Prof Dr. Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, Dr Mubbsher Munawar Khan, Dr Iqbal Chawla, Dr Zahid Munir Amir, Dr. Muhammad Kamran, Dr Ahmed Bilal, Dr Ziaul Hassan, Dr Umbreen Salah Uddin, heads of various departments, faculty members and a large number of students participated in the event.

Addressing the ceremony, PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmad said that Amjad Islam Amjad had rendered outstanding and exceptional services to all the institutions where he had served. He said that Amjad Islam Amjad through his creations had brought Pakistan to limelight.

He said they were proud of Amjad who was alumni of Punjab University. He also thanked Turkish government for acknowledging the services of Amjad.

Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar said that Amjad was the second poet after Faiz Ahmad Faiz who had been officially acknowledged by a foreign country.

Dr Ahmad Bilal said that Amjad was the best teacher and he taught in an excellent way so that literary creations could reach perfection.

Dr Zahid Munir Amir said that the dramas like Waris written by Amjad left charismatic effects on the audience and people used to ensure their presence at home or before a tv set by avoiding all their activities.

Dr. Muhammad Kamran said that Amjad was the most versatile writer of their age. He said that Amjad had also covered international topics in his poetry.

Dr Ziaul Hasan said that Amjad had introduced Pakistan and urdu to the world through his writings. He said that if one wanted to know what had happened in Pakistan in the last fifty years, one should read his writings.

Addressing the ceremony, Amjad Islam Amjad said that he began his journey from Punjab University and advised the students not to underestimate life and opportunities.

He said that successful people got success due to their continuous efforts.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Punjab Event TV All From Government Best

Recent Stories

UAE lights Burj Khalifa with #MatesHelpMates in di ..

22 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Algerian Minister of F ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives Algerian Minister of ..

1 hour ago

Historic French strike stunted growth: central ban ..

47 minutes ago

Minister directs new research projects on South Pu ..

47 minutes ago

AJK government releases funds of Rs. 26.5 million ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.