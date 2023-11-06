PU HRDC organises faculty orientation programme

The Punjab University Human Resources Development Centre organised an inaugural ceremony for a four-day Faculty Orientation Program for familiarizing the new faculty with their institutional and job contexts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) The Punjab University Human Resources Development Centre organised an inaugural ceremony for a four-day Faculty Orientation Program for familiarizing the new faculty with their institutional and job contexts.

On this occasion, PU VC Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, Dean Faculty of business, Economics and Administrative Sciences Prof Dr Mumtaz Anwar Chaudhry, Director HRDC Prof Dr Kashif Rathore, Director ORIC Prof Dr Shakil Ahmad, Director Institute of Administrative Sciences Prof Dr Yaamina Salman and faculty members were present. In his address, Dr Khalid Mahmood emphasized the need for orienting the faculty members in the institutional framework of the varsity at an early career stage.

Prof Dr Kashif Rathore provided an overview of the Continuing Professional Development and HRDC, and shed light on the importance of faculty orientation program for university teachers.

The session concluded with VC, Dean FBEAS and Director HRDC’s participation in a faculty debate segment on ‘Managing Subjectivity in Modern Learning Environments’. The VC reassured his commitment to the upcoming faculty development program planned by HRDC.