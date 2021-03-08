LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab University's Institute of Applied Psychology (IAP) celebrated Women's Day for acknowledging struggles of women and the impact of pandemic on the mental health of women.

A seminar was organized at the Institute of Applied Psychology, University of the Punjab, Lahore.

Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Naeem, consultant Psychiatrist and Senior Lecturer in Psychiatry at University of Manchester highlighted the increase in abuse, domestic violence and economic struggles of the women in light of the eye-opening facts.

Later, free Mammography camp was organized in the Institute of Applied Psychology in collaboration with Lions Club Lahore.

The IAP organized the camp to facilitate free screening of early onset of breast cancer.

Director IAP Prof Dr Rafia Rafique thanked Dr Naeem and Irfan Kisana for facilitating the Institute of Applied Psychology in celebrating Women's Day.

Institute of Applied Psychology will continue awareness campaign for mental health of women andcommunity in general.