PU IAP Conducts Teachers Training

Fri 09th July 2021 | 09:12 PM

A three-day teacher's training under the Faculty Development Programme on "Countering Violent Extremism, Leadership & Critical Thinking for Selected Faculty Members" was held by the Institute of Applied Psychology, University of the Punjab, in collaboration with Media Training and Research Center (MTRC) and Inter University Consortium for promotion of Social Sciences (IUCPSS).

The focal person of the training programme, Prof Dr Altaf Ullah Khan, Dean Faculty of Humanities, FC College and Director Institute of Applied Psychology, Prof Dr Rafia Rafique introduced the session with sharing the objectives of the project.

More than 20 faculty members attended the training.

The content focused around improvisation of teaching skills in the classroom settings by inculcating creativity, critical thinking, tolerance and leadership among students.

Following online events, it was an on-campus programme after a long break ensuring SOPs that resulted in an interactivethree days session. The three- days training programme was followed by the certificate distribution ceremony by Prof Dr Umbreen Javaid, Dean faculty of Social Sciences.

