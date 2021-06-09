UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PU IAP Organizes Orientation Session For Teacher Training

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 06:59 PM

PU IAP organizes orientation session for teacher training

Punjab University's Institute of Applied Psychology (IAP) in collaboration with Inter University Consortium for promotion of Social Sciences (IUCPSS), and Media Training and Research Center (MTRC) hosted the orientation session for Teacher's Training under the Faculty Development Programme

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab University's Institute of Applied Psychology (IAP) in collaboration with Inter University Consortium for promotion of Social Sciences (IUCPSS), and Media Training and Research Center (MTRC) hosted the orientation session for Teacher's Training under the Faculty Development Programme.

PU VC Prof Dr Niaz Ahmad Akhtar, Pro-VC Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, Dean Faculty of Behavioral Sciences Prof Dr Umbreen Javaid, National Coordinator General IUCPSS Murtaza Noor, CEO MTRC Prof Dr Shahjahan, Dean faculty of Humanities FC College Prof Dr Altaf Ullah Khan and focal person of the faculty development programme & Director IAP Prof Dr Rafia Rafique addressed the event.

Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar while lauding the efforts of institute of Applied Psychology in pandemic stressed the need for recognizing the importance of psychology in every domain of life.

Murtaza Noor shared the training plan with the participants, whereas, Prof.

Dr. Shahjahan and Prof. Dr. Altafullah Khan talked through the rationale and aim of this collaboration and teachers training under faculty development programme.

Dr. Rafia started off by shedding light on the impact of pandemic and lockdown on the education system and the stress faced by students as well as teachers while accommodating to the novel mode of learning. Due to the pandemic situation, this orientation session followed the hybrid mode, she said.

Few of the members of IAP, PU, IUCPSS and MTRC joined in person, whereas, rest of them virtually joinedthis orientation session. Similarly, few of the participants including Ms. Iqra Nazar, Mr Usama Khan, Ms. Rabia Javaid, Ms. Hamna Zahid, Ms. Saleha Javaid, Ms. Mariam Akram and Ms. Zunera Tariq were among the fewwho joined in person few of participants virtually attended the orientation session.

Related Topics

Education Punjab Media Event

Recent Stories

Notorious DR Congo militia blamed for new civilian ..

24 seconds ago

Average power shortfall rises to 1,000 MW: Hammad ..

25 seconds ago

No political interference to be tolerated in Food ..

27 seconds ago

Lahore High Court reserves verdict on pleas agains ..

30 seconds ago

DVA elections; Mushtaq elected as new president

31 seconds ago

Over 90 contacted PBM's first ever e-Ketchery for ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.