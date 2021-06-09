PU IAP organizes orientation session for teacher training

Punjab University's Institute of Applied Psychology (IAP) in collaboration with Inter University Consortium for promotion of Social Sciences (IUCPSS), and Media Training and Research Center (MTRC) hosted the orientation session for Teacher's Training under the Faculty Development Programme

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab University's Institute of Applied Psychology (IAP) in collaboration with Inter University Consortium for promotion of Social Sciences (IUCPSS), and Media Training and Research Center (MTRC) hosted the orientation session for Teacher's Training under the Faculty Development Programme.

PU VC Prof Dr Niaz Ahmad Akhtar, Pro-VC Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, Dean Faculty of Behavioral Sciences Prof Dr Umbreen Javaid, National Coordinator General IUCPSS Murtaza Noor, CEO MTRC Prof Dr Shahjahan, Dean faculty of Humanities FC College Prof Dr Altaf Ullah Khan and focal person of the faculty development programme & Director IAP Prof Dr Rafia Rafique addressed the event.

Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar while lauding the efforts of institute of Applied Psychology in pandemic stressed the need for recognizing the importance of psychology in every domain of life.

Murtaza Noor shared the training plan with the participants, whereas, Prof.

Dr. Shahjahan and Prof. Dr. Altafullah Khan talked through the rationale and aim of this collaboration and teachers training under faculty development programme.

Dr. Rafia started off by shedding light on the impact of pandemic and lockdown on the education system and the stress faced by students as well as teachers while accommodating to the novel mode of learning. Due to the pandemic situation, this orientation session followed the hybrid mode, she said.

Few of the members of IAP, PU, IUCPSS and MTRC joined in person, whereas, rest of them virtually joinedthis orientation session. Similarly, few of the participants including Ms. Iqra Nazar, Mr Usama Khan, Ms. Rabia Javaid, Ms. Hamna Zahid, Ms. Saleha Javaid, Ms. Mariam Akram and Ms. Zunera Tariq were among the fewwho joined in person few of participants virtually attended the orientation session.