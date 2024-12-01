PU IAS Organizes 10th Graduation Ceremony
Muhammad Irfan Published December 01, 2024 | 03:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) The Institute of Administrative Sciences (IAS)at Punjab University recently held its 10th Graduation Ceremony, honoring graduates from the BS Management, Master of Marketing, and Master of Human Resource Management programs of the Class of 2021.
The ceremony was graced by PU Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali as the chief guest, along with other prominent attendees, including Prof. Dr. Mumtaz Anwar Chaudhry, Dean of the Faculty of business, Economics, and Administrative Sciences; Rauf Nawaz, Controller of Examinations; Prof. Dr. Kashif Rathore, Director of IAS; Hasan Rauf, Resident Auditor; Prof. Dr. Yaamina Salman, Director of External Linkages; faculty members; and students.
In his address, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali shared valuable insights on the themes of success and giving.
He outlined his vision for transforming PU into a leading institution that maximizes its potential and sets a benchmark for academic excellence.
Prof. Dr. Kashif Rathore, Director of IAS, welcomed the guests and graduates, highlighting the institute’s achievements and future plans in line with the university's vision. He urged graduates to serve with compassion and professional integrity and expressed his gratitude to the event's organizing team, led by Dr. Sajid Nazir and Dr. Aisha Rizwan. Dr. Rathore also announced the intention to make the graduation ceremony an annual event.
Degrees were awarded to graduates, and shields were presented to distinguished guests as tokens of appreciation.
The ceremony was moderated by Dr. Sajid Nazir, Dr. Aisha Rizwan, Dr. Samia Tariq, Dr. Zahra Ishtiaq Paul, and Dr. Syed Sohaib Zubair.
