PU, IBCC organise co-curricular activities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :The Punjab University and Inter board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC), in collaboration with the Inter Board sports Committee, and Inter-Universities Consortium, organised various co-curricular activities at Al Raazi Hall.

PU Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar, IBCC Islamabad Secretary Dr Ghulam Ali Malah and others participated in the event. Students of Inter Board Lahore, Technical Board Lahore, Inter Board Gujranwala and Inter Board Faisalabad participated in the competitions of Region-4.

Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar said that establishing a strong connection between students and literature through such activities was a must for making students better human beings and creating qualities of a good character among them.

IBCC Secretary Dr Ghulam Ali Malah thanked PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmed and said that due to COVID 19, the students were facing mental stress due to the prevailing situation. He said that such competitions were necessary for a balanced personality among students.c He said the students who were securing positions at regional level would participate in national competitions, which would be held in March 2021.

Later, certificates were distributed among the participants.