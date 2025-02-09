PU-ICET Hosts Recruitment Event With FFC
Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2025 | 03:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) Punjab University’s Institute of Chemical Engineering & Technology (ICET) hosted an on-campus recruitment drive, 'Catalyst Drive 2025', organised by Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC) for BSc Chemical, Electrical Engineering, and Applied Chemistry students on Sunday.
The event was attended by ICET Director Prof. Dr. Syed Nadir Hussain, FFC officials, faculty members, and a large number of students. In his address, Dr. Hussain highlighted the importance of strengthening academia-industry collaboration to bridge the gap between theoretical learning and practical applications. He encouraged future partnerships to support research initiatives in climate change, carbon capture, advanced materials, student scholarships, and industrial problem-solving projects.
He also commended Dr. Ayyaz Muhammad and Dr. Usman Rashid for their efforts in organising a successful event.
The FFC representatives delivered a presentation outlining the company’s role in the fertilizer industry and its commitment to innovation. They also provided career insights, stressing the importance of skill development and industry readiness.
Meanwhile, Punjab University awarded a PhD degree in History to Rahat Ara, daughter of Zamir Akhtar, following the approval of her thesis titled 'British East India Company, Its Economic Activities and Impact in India (1700-1799)'.
