Open Menu

PU ICSC Organises Seminar

Sumaira FH Published September 19, 2024 | 05:30 PM

PU ICSC organises seminar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Punjab University's Institute of Social and Cultural Studies, Directorate of Student Affairs, in collaboration with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Lahore, organised a seminar on 'Uniting the nation against corruption' in the auditorium of the ISCS.

Director ISCS Prof Dr Rubeena Zakar, Additional Director NAB Attiya Azmat, Director Student Affairs Dr Muhammad Ali Kalasra, faculty members and students were present.

In her address, Prof Dr Rubeena Zakar welcomed the guest speaker and appreciated the efforts of NAB Lahore for organising awareness seminar in academic institutions.

Attiya Azmat delivered an insightful address on corruption. She enlightened students on various aspects of corruption in Pakistan. Attiya Azmat provided a detailed overview of its history and aims of NAB. She informed the students that corruption is not only misuse of funds but it also includes misappropriation of funds and resources.

Dr Muhammad Ali Kalasra appreciated the organization and efforts of Students' Societies at ISCS especially Criminology Student Association and WPHP Society. Later, the participants took an awareness walk outside the ISCS.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Corruption National Accountability Bureau Punjab Student Muhammad Ali

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” ..

Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India

3 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New Yo ..

PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York

3 hours ago
 Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s cl ..

Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..

3 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

4 hours ago
 President Biden says Pak-US relations important fo ..

President Biden says Pak-US relations important for regional security

4 hours ago
Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartph ..

Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartphone industry, and here’s why ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024

9 hours ago
 Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in Wha ..

Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in WhatsaApp

22 hours ago
 Punjab govt decides to drops political cases again ..

Punjab govt decides to drops political cases against PML-N workers

22 hours ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth charter

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan