PU ICSC organises seminar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Punjab University's Institute of Social and Cultural Studies, Directorate of Student Affairs, in collaboration with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Lahore, organised a seminar on 'Uniting the nation against corruption' in the auditorium of the ISCS.

Director ISCS Prof Dr Rubeena Zakar, Additional Director NAB Attiya Azmat, Director Student Affairs Dr Muhammad Ali Kalasra, faculty members and students were present.

In her address, Prof Dr Rubeena Zakar welcomed the guest speaker and appreciated the efforts of NAB Lahore for organising awareness seminar in academic institutions.

Attiya Azmat delivered an insightful address on corruption. She enlightened students on various aspects of corruption in Pakistan. Attiya Azmat provided a detailed overview of its history and aims of NAB. She informed the students that corruption is not only misuse of funds but it also includes misappropriation of funds and resources.

Dr Muhammad Ali Kalasra appreciated the organization and efforts of Students' Societies at ISCS especially Criminology Student Association and WPHP Society. Later, the participants took an awareness walk outside the ISCS.