PU ICSC Organises Seminar
Sumaira FH Published September 19, 2024 | 05:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Punjab University's Institute of Social and Cultural Studies, Directorate of Student Affairs, in collaboration with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Lahore, organised a seminar on 'Uniting the nation against corruption' in the auditorium of the ISCS.
Director ISCS Prof Dr Rubeena Zakar, Additional Director NAB Attiya Azmat, Director Student Affairs Dr Muhammad Ali Kalasra, faculty members and students were present.
In her address, Prof Dr Rubeena Zakar welcomed the guest speaker and appreciated the efforts of NAB Lahore for organising awareness seminar in academic institutions.
Attiya Azmat delivered an insightful address on corruption. She enlightened students on various aspects of corruption in Pakistan. Attiya Azmat provided a detailed overview of its history and aims of NAB. She informed the students that corruption is not only misuse of funds but it also includes misappropriation of funds and resources.
Dr Muhammad Ali Kalasra appreciated the organization and efforts of Students' Societies at ISCS especially Criminology Student Association and WPHP Society. Later, the participants took an awareness walk outside the ISCS.
Recent Stories
Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India
PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York
Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan
Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..
PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points
President Biden says Pak-US relations important for regional security
Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartphone industry, and here’s why ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024
Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in WhatsaApp
Punjab govt decides to drops political cases against PML-N workers
PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth charter
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Founder’s Group sweeps SCCI's polls for Corporate Class2 minutes ago
-
Man held with liquor2 minutes ago
-
PU VC addresses 4th annual 'National Conference for Research and Education'2 minutes ago
-
IESSI celebrates World Patient Safety Day 2024 in collaboration with ILO, HSA12 minutes ago
-
Dengue cases increase in Peshawar12 minutes ago
-
BZU observes World Agronomist Day12 minutes ago
-
Minister assures prompt solution to problems of hospital’s House Officers21 minutes ago
-
12 passenger vehicles impounded for overcharging22 minutes ago
-
AIOU hosts int’l conference on endangered languages32 minutes ago
-
3,669 students to appear in MDCAT in Bahawalpur32 minutes ago
-
57 new cases of dengue reported in Punjab52 minutes ago
-
Advisor Health briefed on the Sehat Card Program1 hour ago