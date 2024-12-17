PU IER to celebrate Christmas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) The Punjab University Institute of education & Research (IER) will organize a special ceremony to celebrate Christmas on its premises at 4pm on Wednesday.

Head of Lahore Office British High Commission, Ben Warrington, Deputy Head Saeed Ul Hassan, PU VC Prof Dr Muhammad Ali and others will participate in the event.