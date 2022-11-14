The Punjab University's Institute of Education and Research (IER) will organise the 10th international conference on Research in Education (ICORE-2022) at the Faisal Auditorium

The three-day conference on the theme of 'Transforming Teaching for 21st Century Needs' will be held from November 15 to 17.

Researchers, educators, practitioners, social scientists and professionals from across the globe would present their research-based knowledge, experiences, new advancements and innovations in the field of education.