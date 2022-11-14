UrduPoint.com

PU IER's International Moot From Tuesday

Umer Jamshaid Published November 14, 2022 | 07:35 PM

The Punjab University's Institute of Education and Research (IER) will organise the 10th international conference on Research in Education (ICORE-2022) at the Faisal Auditorium

The three-day conference on the theme of 'Transforming Teaching for 21st Century Needs' will be held from November 15 to 17.

Researchers, educators, practitioners, social scientists and professionals from across the globe would present their research-based knowledge, experiences, new advancements and innovations in the field of education.

