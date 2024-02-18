Open Menu

PU IES Organises Poster Competition

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 18, 2024 | 05:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) Punjab University Institute of English Studies (IES) in collaboration with Department of English, Forman Christian College University, organised a “Digital Humanities Graduate Poster Exhibition”.

On this occasion, Dean Faculty of Arts and Humanities and Director IES Prof Dr Amra Raza, academics from various universities, students from various disciplines flocked in to engage with this new digital dimension to English studies.

IES students exhibited 18 posters, under the supervision of Dr Amna Umer Cheema, PhD students exhibited their Digital Humanities project on Medical Humanities; Mphil students showcased their podcast titled “Shakespeare meets Scholars of color”; other research areas explored fourth wave feminism, code poetry, digital storytelling, Game studies, digital humanities, etc.

