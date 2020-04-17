PU illegal appointments case adjourned till April 21

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) : An accountability court on Friday adjourned the hearing of an illegal appointments case against former Punjab University (PU) vice chancellor Dr Mujahid Kamran and others till April 21.

The court directed the counsel for parties to complete their arguments on the next date of hearing.

Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan conducted the case proceedings.

The counsel for three accused completed their arguments during the hearing on Friday. They argued that all the appointments were made in accordance with rules and regulations after approval of the university syndicate.

Former PU vice chancellor Prof Dr Mujahid Kamran, former PU registrar Prof Dr Liaqat Ali and two additional registrars -- Prof Dr Aurangzaib Alamgir and Prof Dr Kamran Abid -- were accused of making 550 illegal appointments and awarding scholarships to students who were not eligible.

Dr Kamran remained the PU vice chancellor from January 2008 to December 2016.

The Lahore High Court had granted bail to Dr Mujahid Kamran and others in the case.