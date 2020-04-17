UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PU Illegal Appointments Case Adjourned Till April 21

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 05:35 PM

PU illegal appointments case adjourned till April 21

An accountability court on Friday adjourned the hearing of an illegal appointments case against former Punjab University (PU) vice chancellor Dr Mujahid Kamran and others till April 21

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) : An accountability court on Friday adjourned the hearing of an illegal appointments case against former Punjab University (PU) vice chancellor Dr Mujahid Kamran and others till April 21.

The court directed the counsel for parties to complete their arguments on the next date of hearing.

Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan conducted the case proceedings.

The counsel for three accused completed their arguments during the hearing on Friday. They argued that all the appointments were made in accordance with rules and regulations after approval of the university syndicate.

Former PU vice chancellor Prof Dr Mujahid Kamran, former PU registrar Prof Dr Liaqat Ali and two additional registrars -- Prof Dr Aurangzaib Alamgir and Prof Dr Kamran Abid -- were accused of making 550 illegal appointments and awarding scholarships to students who were not eligible.

Dr Kamran remained the PU vice chancellor from January 2008 to December 2016.

The Lahore High Court had granted bail to Dr Mujahid Kamran and others in the case.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore High Court Punjab Alamgir January April December 2016 All From Court

Recent Stories

ANP calls for opening of hospitals' emergencies

3 minutes ago

Virus terminates Watling, Maxwell and Faulkner's L ..

3 minutes ago

Smuggler arrested, cannabis seized in Kohat

3 minutes ago

Two most wanted terrorists arrested in Rangers-CTD ..

3 minutes ago

COVID-19 Pandemic Calls for More Clarity on Biolog ..

5 minutes ago

Brazil's Bolsonaro Accuses Lower House Speaker Mai ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.