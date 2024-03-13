PU illegal appointments reference adjourned

An accountability court on Wednesday adjourned hearing of Punjab University (PU) illegal appointments reference till March 28

The court sought further arguments from parties on acquittal applications of accused on the next date of hearing after hearing partial arguments during the proceedings.

Accountability Court Judge Qamaruz Zaman conducted the proceedings on the reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau against former PU vice chancellor Prof Dr Mujahid Kamran and others.

All accused appeared during the proceedings and marked their attendance.

Former PU vice chancellor Prof Dr Mujahid Kamran, former PU registrar Prof Dr Liaqat Ali and two additional registrars Prof Dr Aurangzaib Alamgir and Prof Dr Kamran Abid were accused of 550 illegal recruitment at the university and for giving away scholarships to students who were not eligible. Dr Kamran remained the PU vice chancellor from January 2008 to December 2016.