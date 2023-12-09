Open Menu

PU IMME Wins All Pakistan Project Competition

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 09, 2023 | 10:20 PM

PU IMME wins All Pakistan project competition

Punjab University Institute of Metallurgy and Materials Engineering (IMME) team on Saturday won ‘AFS Venture Spark 2023 Project Competition’ organised at MNS University of Agriculture Multan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) Punjab University Institute of Metallurgy and Materials Engineering (IMME) team on Saturday won ‘AFS Venture Spark 2023 Project Competition’ organised at MNS University of Agriculture Multan.

The event served as a platform for technology enthusiasts and entrepreneurial minds with a specific focus on promoting agri premiership.

The event provided an opportunity for participants to showcase their innovative research and developments to industrial experts, business professionals, investors and the general public.

Amidst over 500 projects across Pakistan only two projects were shortlisted from PU and one of them belonged to the Institute of Metallurgy and Materials Engineering (IMME).

The project was led by Assistant Professor at IMME Dr Muhammad Atif Makhdoom, a research team, including a student, presented the project titled ‘Spectral Splitting Agri-Voltaics for Indoor Farming’.

This ground-breaking project secured the first position in the special projects category. The Primary objective of the winning project was to enhance crop yield through indoor farming using agri-voltaics, eliminating the need for artificial lights that are otherwise required in traditional systems.

This approach not only boosts efficiency but also provides a cost-effective alternative. In recognition of their achievement Federal Secretary for National food Security & Research Captain (r) Muhammad Mahmood awarded the first position to the participating team along with Dr Muhammad Atif Makhdoom.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Technology Business Punjab Agriculture Student Agri Event From

Recent Stories

Unhealthy lifestyle, food consumption causing hear ..

Unhealthy lifestyle, food consumption causing heart, other ailments in people

9 minutes ago
 Jahangir Tareen inaugurates two computers labs

Jahangir Tareen inaugurates two computers labs

9 minutes ago
 Seminar organized by FCCI,EFP

Seminar organized by FCCI,EFP

9 minutes ago
 Two killed, four injured due to firing at wedding ..

Two killed, four injured due to firing at wedding party in Pabbi

9 minutes ago
 Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi revie ..

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi reviews availability of urea

9 minutes ago
 Lesco recovers over Rs 9.7m from 472 defaulters

Lesco recovers over Rs 9.7m from 472 defaulters

9 minutes ago
Seminar held to mark Anti-Corruption Day

Seminar held to mark Anti-Corruption Day

9 minutes ago
 Lesco detects 311 power pilferers

Lesco detects 311 power pilferers

9 minutes ago
 Crop, livestock insurance can protect small farmer ..

Crop, livestock insurance can protect small farmers: experts

33 minutes ago
 Art & Craft launched at Coopera Art Gallery

Art & Craft launched at Coopera Art Gallery

33 minutes ago
 PHDEC organises workshop in Sukkur on cultivation, ..

PHDEC organises workshop in Sukkur on cultivation, export of "Dates"

38 minutes ago
 Tree plantation campaign launched to pay tribute t ..

Tree plantation campaign launched to pay tribute to martyred journalists of Gaza

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan