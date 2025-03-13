PU Improves In QS Subject Ranking Worldwide
Sumaira FH Published March 13, 2025 | 06:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) The QS World Universities Rankings has ranked 19 subjects of Punjab University among top institutions of the world in different categories while a number of subjects have improved as compared to previous year's ranking.
According to a press release, in the latest 2025 QS subject-wise rankings, Petroleum Engineering and library & Information Management have been ranked in the range of 51-100 best institutions in the world separately. Other ranked subject are Linguistics (301-350), Chemical Engineering (351-400), Pharmacy & Pharmacology (251-300), Social Science & Management (401-450), Biological Sciences (451-520), Chemistry (301-350), Physics & Astronomy (301-350), business & Management (401-450), Mathematics (201-250), Natural Sciences (401-450), Agriculture & Forestry (251-300), Computer Science & Information Systems (401-450), Material Science (401-550), Economics & Econometrics (451-500), Medicine (601-650), Engineering & Technology (363) and Environmental Sciences (401-450).
It is pertinent to mention here that PU is the only university in Pakistan which has been ranked in 19 subjects in QS 2025 Subject ranking.
The subjects of Petroleum Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Biological Sciences, Chemistry, Pharmacy & Pharmacology, Mathematics, Natural Sciences, Agriculture and Forestry, Engineering & Technology, environmental Sciences, Social Sciences and Management, Computer Sciences & Information Systems and Materials Sciences have significantly improved as compared to last year's rank. PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ali has congratulated faculty members, students and staff for this phenomenal increase in PU ranking. He said that due to a number of recent initiatives, it is expected that more departments of PU would be included in the global rankings next year. He also appreciated the efforts made by the Chairman of the University Ranking Committee Prof Dr Muhammad Usman Awan and his team.
Prof Dr Muhammad Usman Awan has expressed confidence that PU has capability to lead Pakistani universities in the global higher education landscape. He said that it is a matter of pride that so many subjects taught at University of the Punjab have been ranked by the QS ranking. QS Ranking is considered as one of the most reliable ranking in academic circles around the globe.
