Open Menu

PU Improves In QS Subject Ranking Worldwide

Sumaira FH Published March 13, 2025 | 06:10 PM

PU improves in QS subject ranking worldwide

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) The QS World Universities Rankings has ranked 19 subjects of Punjab University among top institutions of the world in different categories while a number of subjects have improved as compared to previous year's ranking.

According to a press release, in the latest 2025 QS subject-wise rankings, Petroleum Engineering and library & Information Management have been ranked in the range of 51-100 best institutions in the world separately. Other ranked subject are Linguistics (301-350), Chemical Engineering (351-400), Pharmacy & Pharmacology (251-300), Social Science & Management (401-450), Biological Sciences (451-520), Chemistry (301-350), Physics & Astronomy (301-350), business & Management (401-450), Mathematics (201-250), Natural Sciences (401-450), Agriculture & Forestry (251-300), Computer Science & Information Systems (401-450), Material Science (401-550), Economics & Econometrics (451-500), Medicine (601-650), Engineering & Technology (363) and Environmental Sciences (401-450).

It is pertinent to mention here that PU is the only university in Pakistan which has been ranked in 19 subjects in QS 2025 Subject ranking.

The subjects of Petroleum Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Biological Sciences, Chemistry, Pharmacy & Pharmacology, Mathematics, Natural Sciences, Agriculture and Forestry, Engineering & Technology, environmental Sciences, Social Sciences and Management, Computer Sciences & Information Systems and Materials Sciences have significantly improved as compared to last year's rank. PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ali has congratulated faculty members, students and staff for this phenomenal increase in PU ranking. He said that due to a number of recent initiatives, it is expected that more departments of PU would be included in the global rankings next year. He also appreciated the efforts made by the Chairman of the University Ranking Committee Prof Dr Muhammad Usman Awan and his team.

Prof Dr Muhammad Usman Awan has expressed confidence that PU has capability to lead Pakistani universities in the global higher education landscape. He said that it is a matter of pride that so many subjects taught at University of the Punjab have been ranked by the QS ranking. QS Ranking is considered as one of the most reliable ranking in academic circles around the globe.

Recent Stories

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi marks 10th anniversary ..

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi marks 10th anniversary of healthcare transformation

53 seconds ago
 Dubai Health leads organ donation efforts in UAE

Dubai Health leads organ donation efforts in UAE

16 minutes ago
 End of March final deadline to update tax records ..

End of March final deadline to update tax records without administrative penalti ..

16 minutes ago
 MoFA, MOI launch electronic integration for docume ..

MoFA, MOI launch electronic integration for document attestation, criminal recor ..

31 minutes ago
 RAK Properties reports record 40% revenue growth i ..

RAK Properties reports record 40% revenue growth in 2024

46 minutes ago
 Indian media spread fake propaganda against Bangla ..

Indian media spread fake propaganda against Bangladesh military

56 minutes ago
Baniyas leads as Mother of the Nation Jiu-Jitsu Cu ..

Baniyas leads as Mother of the Nation Jiu-Jitsu Cup gets underway in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago
 IPS 2025 boosts Dubai's real estate investment app ..

IPS 2025 boosts Dubai's real estate investment appeal

1 hour ago
 Punjab Home Dept orders QR code-based online verif ..

Punjab Home Dept orders QR code-based online verification for arms licenses

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Mobility launches Most Noble Number onli ..

Abu Dhabi Mobility launches Most Noble Number online charity auction to support ..

1 hour ago
 GCAA issues first national regulation for certifyi ..

GCAA issues first national regulation for certifying air navigation service prov ..

1 hour ago
 Suicide bomber detonates himself at Upper Jandola ..

Suicide bomber detonates himself at Upper Jandola Fort in South Waziristan

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan