PU Inaugurates Revamped University Website
Sumaira FH Published August 02, 2025 | 02:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) Punjab University (PU) Vice Chancellor(VC) Prof.Dr.Muhammad Ali on Saturday inaugurated the university’s newly redesigned official website in a ceremony held at the committee room of the VC’s office.
The event was attended by Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, Registrar Dr Ahmad islam, Director General IT Prof Dr Muhammad Murtaza Yousaf, DG SES Dr Rehan Sadiq Shaikh, Director IT Imran Qureshi, Deputy Director Mujtaba Ali, and members of the web development team.
On the occasion,Dr.Muhammad Ali said Punjab University continues to lead in higher education with a strong commitment to innovation and excellence.
He said the revamped website has been designed to offer a more user-friendly,responsive and accessible experience for prospective and current students,faculty,staff,alumni and the wider community.
He appreciated the efforts of the IT team in modernizing the digital interface of the university.
DG IT Prof Dr Muhammad Murtaza Yousaf said the new website has been developed in line with the layouts of top international and national university websites.
It features improved navigation,a mobile-responsive design and expanded resources covering academic departments,programs,admissions,research,examinations and campus life.
He added that the upgraded digital platform reflects PU’s ongoing commitment to innovation and digital transformation.
Recent Stories
UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..
UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain
UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..
Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan
27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 hrs
ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seizes narcotics worth over Rs. 21. ..
Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari to celebrate independence
Agriculture deptt director generals review cotton management activities
Children in besieged Gaza dying at 'an unprecedented rate': UNICEF
PFA takes action against substandard food in Chiniot
Govt. always open to dialogue for national interest: Talal Chaudhry
Haroon Akhtar reviews NFC operational performance
More Stories From Pakistan
-
All Pakistan Chief Minister Balochistan Football Gold Cup concludes successfully9 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Iran reaffirm commitment to strengthen bilateral ties, promote regional peace9 hours ago
-
Various programs to be organised in Balochistan on Youm-i-Istehsal9 hours ago
-
Director General Livestock Sindh, Dr. Hizbullah Bhutto pays surprise visit to veterinary hospital at ..9 hours ago
-
DPM, Iranian FM reaffirm commitment to bolster ties9 hours ago
-
Former MD Wasa passes away10 hours ago
-
Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan10 hours ago
-
27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 hrs10 hours ago
-
ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seizes narcotics worth over Rs. 21.5 million10 hours ago
-
Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari to celebrate independence10 hours ago
-
PFA takes action against substandard food in Chiniot10 hours ago
-
Govt. always open to dialogue for national interest: Talal Chaudhry10 hours ago