Open Menu

PU Inaugurates Revamped University Website

Sumaira FH Published August 02, 2025 | 02:30 PM

PU inaugurates revamped university website

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) Punjab University (PU) Vice Chancellor(VC) Prof.Dr.Muhammad Ali on Saturday inaugurated the university’s newly redesigned official website in a ceremony held at the committee room of the VC’s office.

The event was attended by Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, Registrar Dr Ahmad islam, Director General IT Prof Dr Muhammad Murtaza Yousaf, DG SES Dr Rehan Sadiq Shaikh, Director IT Imran Qureshi, Deputy Director Mujtaba Ali, and members of the web development team.

On the occasion,Dr.Muhammad Ali said Punjab University continues to lead in higher education with a strong commitment to innovation and excellence.

He said the revamped website has been designed to offer a more user-friendly,responsive and accessible experience for prospective and current students,faculty,staff,alumni and the wider community.

He appreciated the efforts of the IT team in modernizing the digital interface of the university.

DG IT Prof Dr Muhammad Murtaza Yousaf said the new website has been developed in line with the layouts of top international and national university websites.

It features improved navigation,a mobile-responsive design and expanded resources covering academic departments,programs,admissions,research,examinations and campus life.

He added that the upgraded digital platform reflects PU’s ongoing commitment to innovation and digital transformation.

Recent Stories

UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Enduranc ..

UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..

6 hours ago
 UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in ..

UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain

8 hours ago
 UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu ..

UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..

10 hours ago
 Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed ..

Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan

10 hours ago
 27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 ..

27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 hrs

10 hours ago
 ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seize ..

ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seizes narcotics worth over Rs. 21. ..

10 hours ago
Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari t ..

Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari to celebrate independence

10 hours ago
 Agriculture deptt director generals review cotton ..

Agriculture deptt director generals review cotton management activities

10 hours ago
 Children in besieged Gaza dying at 'an unprecedent ..

Children in besieged Gaza dying at 'an unprecedented rate': UNICEF

10 hours ago
 PFA takes action against substandard food in Chini ..

PFA takes action against substandard food in Chiniot

10 hours ago
 Govt. always open to dialogue for national interes ..

Govt. always open to dialogue for national interest: Talal Chaudhry

10 hours ago
 Haroon Akhtar reviews NFC operational performance

Haroon Akhtar reviews NFC operational performance

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan