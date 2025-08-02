PU inaugurates revamped university website

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) Punjab University (PU) Vice Chancellor(VC) Prof.Dr.Muhammad Ali on Saturday inaugurated the university’s newly redesigned official website in a ceremony held at the committee room of the VC’s office.

The event was attended by Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, Registrar Dr Ahmad islam, Director General IT Prof Dr Muhammad Murtaza Yousaf, DG SES Dr Rehan Sadiq Shaikh, Director IT Imran Qureshi, Deputy Director Mujtaba Ali, and members of the web development team.

On the occasion,Dr.Muhammad Ali said Punjab University continues to lead in higher education with a strong commitment to innovation and excellence.

He said the revamped website has been designed to offer a more user-friendly,responsive and accessible experience for prospective and current students,faculty,staff,alumni and the wider community.

He appreciated the efforts of the IT team in modernizing the digital interface of the university.

DG IT Prof Dr Muhammad Murtaza Yousaf said the new website has been developed in line with the layouts of top international and national university websites.

It features improved navigation,a mobile-responsive design and expanded resources covering academic departments,programs,admissions,research,examinations and campus life.

He added that the upgraded digital platform reflects PU’s ongoing commitment to innovation and digital transformation.