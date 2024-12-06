PU initiates action against students involved in vandalism

The Punjab University administration has initiated disciplinary action against activists of a student organization for their involvement in vandalism following an unfortunate death of a student at Sheikh Zayed Hospital

According to the PU spokesman, the university administration has identified 11 students of the organization involved in the attack at various places with the help of eyewitnesses and footages while the process of identifying 30 other unknown activists is underway. He said that a letter has also been sent to the disciplinary committee for legal action against the involved miscreants.

He said that the university administration would ensure a peaceful environment in the university at all costs.