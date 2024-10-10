Open Menu

PU ISCS Marks World Mental Health Day

Muhammad Irfan Published October 10, 2024 | 08:20 PM

PU ISCS marks World Mental Health Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Punjab University Institute of Social & Cultural Studies' (ISCS) Department of Public Health organised an event to commemorate World Mental Health Day, under the theme "It is Time to Prioritise Mental Health" in its auditorium.

ISCS Director Prof Dr Rubeena Zakar, faculty members and students were present.

In her address, Prof Dr Rubeena Zakar emphasised that 1 in 8 people worldwide face mental health challenges. She encouraged attendees to maintain positivity in difficult situations, noting that social support and staying connected with others were key factors in promoting mental well-being. Prof Dr Zakar highlighted the event’s central message i.e. prioritizing mental health by taking breaks and addressing stress.

A thought-provoking video on workplace stress was presented, followed by a short play, "Kar Lo Waddy, Bhar Lo Bojh," performed by the students, which creatively illustrated the toll that excessive workloads could take on both mental and physical health. The event also included interactive and relaxing activities designed to help the faculty unwind and rejuvenate. In the events public health students’ community engagement activities were recognised and celebrated. The event succeeded in raising awareness about the importance of mental health, offering participants a chance to reflect, recharge, and engage in meaningful conversations about their well-being.

