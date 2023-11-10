Open Menu

PU ISCS Organises Seminar On Alzheimer’s Disease

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 10, 2023 | 05:50 PM

PU ISCS organises seminar on Alzheimer's disease

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) Punjab University Institute of Social and Cultural studies Department of Public Health’s Nutrition and Well-Being society in collaboration with

Alzheimer’s Pakistan organised a seminar on ‘Alzheimer’s disease awareness lecture & camp; dementia friendly session’ here at its auditorium. The purpose was to inform students about Alzheimer’s disease in Pakistan.

On this occasion, Director ISCS Prof Dr. Rubeena Zakar, Programme manager Alzheimer’s Pakistan Muhammad Salman, Dr Nauman Ali, Dr Muhammad

Naveed Tahir, faculty members and a large number of students were present.

In his address, Muhammad Salman shed light on the taboo regarding Alzheimer’s and dementia, and busted

some myths. He shared his work on Lahore Day Care Club for patients with memory loss. Dr. Nauman Ali briefed the students about the need of awareness in our society regarding mental illnesses and dementia. Dr. Muhammad Naveed Tahir encouraged the students to be more cooperative and empathetic towards people suffering from dementia and memory loss conditions.

