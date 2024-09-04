Open Menu

PU Issues 4-year BS Programme Date Sheet

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 04, 2024 | 05:50 PM

PU issues 4-year BS programme date sheet

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) The Punjab University Examinations Department has issued date sheet of BS 4-Year Program first, second, third, fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth semester examinations (spring) 2024.

Details are available at www.pu.edu.pk

All students are advised to visit the PU website in case of any ambiguity or call UAN 042-111-00-1882.

Related Topics

Punjab Visit

Recent Stories

Dolphins get Sarfaraz Ahmed as mentor

Dolphins get Sarfaraz Ahmed as mentor

7 minutes ago
 Sindh govt to purchase 138 double cabin vehicles f ..

Sindh govt to purchase 138 double cabin vehicles for ACS

11 minutes ago
 PTA & PAFLA Meeting on Facilitation of Freelancers

PTA & PAFLA Meeting on Facilitation of Freelancers

35 minutes ago
 Synergy Group puts on a dominating show with 10 wi ..

Synergy Group puts on a dominating show with 10 wins at the first ever internati ..

43 minutes ago
 KPK CM Gandapur's non-bailable arrest warrants iss ..

KPK CM Gandapur's non-bailable arrest warrants issued in weapons, liquor case

4 hours ago
 Hania Aamir receives interview request from promin ..

Hania Aamir receives interview request from prominent Indian journalist

5 hours ago
easypaisa’s Rifah Qadri Receives Pakistan’s Fi ..

Easypaisa’s Rifah Qadri Receives Pakistan’s First ‘Dragon Master’Award; ..

5 hours ago
 IMF loan for Pakistan further delayed

IMF loan for Pakistan further delayed

6 hours ago
 Ruet Committee meets today for sighting Rabi-ul-Aw ..

Ruet Committee meets today for sighting Rabi-ul-Awwal moon

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2024

9 hours ago
 Pakistani UAE-based businessman Umar Farooq files ..

Pakistani UAE-based businessman Umar Farooq files defamation lawsuit against Nor ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan