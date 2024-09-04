PU Issues 4-year BS Programme Date Sheet
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 04, 2024 | 05:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) The Punjab University Examinations Department has issued date sheet of BS 4-Year Program first, second, third, fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth semester examinations (spring) 2024.
Details are available at www.pu.edu.pk
All students are advised to visit the PU website in case of any ambiguity or call UAN 042-111-00-1882.
