PU Issues Admission Schedule

Faizan Hashmi 23 seconds ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 07:30 PM

PU issues admission schedule

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :The Punjab University Department of Examination has notified that the last date for receipt of admission forms for Associate Degree in Arts & Science (special categories students) (MBBS, BDS, Pharm-D, General Nursing, Fazil, Wafaq-ul-Madaris and Additional Subjects) annual examination 2021 and BA (Hearing Impaired) students supplementary examination 2020 & annual examination 2021 is July 30, 2021.

The schedule is open for only those candidates who appeared in Associate Degree in Arts & Science (special categories) and BA (Hearing Impaired) students' annual examination 2020.

No admission form will be accepted online, and the admission forms will only be accepted by hand or by post.

More Stories From Pakistan

