PU Issues Date Sheet For Various Exams

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 05:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab University (PU)'s Examinations Department has issued the date sheets for various examinations .

Accordin to PU spokesman, the Examination includes: LLB (3-year) Part-I, II & III supplementary examinations 2020, LLB (5-year) Part-I, II, III and IV supplementary examinations 2020, BS Applied Geology first, second and third Professional second annual examinations 2020, BS Home Economics Part-I (first & second year) and Part-II (first, second, third and fourth year) second annual examinations 2020, BS in computer Science first, second, third and fourth year 2nd annual examinations 2020, BBA (Hons.

) first, second, third and fourth year 2nd annual examinations 2020, Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm-D) first, second, third, fourth & final Professional second annual examinations 2020, MBA (3 ½ year program) Part-III second annual examinations 2020, M.Ed General and Science supplementary examinations 2020 and MCom (3 ½ year program) Part-I & II second annual examinations 2020.

The exams will commence from 26-6-2021. Details are available on www.pu.edu.pk.

